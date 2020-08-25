US Embassy, Think-Tank Presents 'Saahas' Award On Inclusive Educational Spaces

  • Home
The US Embassy partnered with South Asian think-tank WISCOMP to present the 'Saahas' award on Monday to recognise the efforts of people across India in helping make educational spaces safe and inclusive for all students, according to a statement.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:34 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The US Embassy partnered with South Asian think-tank WISCOMP to present the 'Saahas' award on Monday to recognise the efforts of people across India in helping make educational spaces safe and inclusive for all students, according to a statement. In the statement, the embassy said the Saahas award recipients – working in regions throughout India – offer innovative approaches to make educational spaces safe and inclusive.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Public Affairs minister-counsellor David Kennedy applauded the collaboration between US and Indian higher-education administrators in sharing best practices to improve gender equality in university campuses across India.

Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace Director Meenakshi Gopinath noted that the coming together of leaders is particularly significant as the education system is repositioning itself to adjust its functioning to 'the new normal.

"Ensuring that the educational rights of women and sexual minorities are not compromised in the new technology-enabled lecture halls will mean that attention is paid to both what is taught and how it is taught,” she said. Over the past two years, the US Embassy has partnered with WISCOMP to share best practices from the United States and India on how to ensure higher-education campuses are safe and welcoming for women, the statement said.

