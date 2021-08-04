  • Home
  • Education
  • US-Based Psychotherapist Donates 1,100 Books To Thane's Institute Of Oriental Study

US-Based Psychotherapist Donates 1,100 Books To Thane's Institute Of Oriental Study

Franklin Abbott, a renowned psychotherapist, poet and musician from the US, has donated around 1,100 books from his collection to Thane-based Institute of Oriental Study (IOS). A separate block would be created to keep these books at the library.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 4, 2021 11:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Okays 7.5% Quota For Government School Students In Professional Courses
Cabinet Okays MoU Between IIST, Dutch University TU Delft For Research Collaboration
75,000 Aspirants Register On Delhi University Portal, Figure Likely To Cross 1 Lakh-Mark: Official
DU Admission 2021: Top Colleges Under Delhi University For UG, PG Courses
DU Likely To Reopen Campus For Science Students, Issue Guidelines
DU Admissions: Hansraj College's 1st Cut-Off Marks For Different Courses From Last Year
US-Based Psychotherapist Donates 1,100 Books To Thane's Institute Of Oriental Study
US-based psychotherapist, poet and musician has donated around 1.100 books to Thane's institute
Thane:

Franklin Abbott, a renowned psychotherapist, poet and musician from the US, has donated around 1,100 books from his collection to Thane-based Institute of Oriental Study (IOS). Director of the institute, Dr Vijay Bedekar, said that the books donated by Abbott would prove to be an asset for the research scholars.

Mr Abbott had attended an international conference at the Joshi-Bedekar College run by the Vidya Prasarak Mandal here in 2019. He had visited the library of the college at that time and was impressed by the system put in place there, Dr Bedekar said.

He recently sent the books on various topics, including religion, arts, history, oriental study, tourism, literature, music. According to Bedekar, a separate block would be created to keep these books at the library.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
books Psychotherapist
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Cabinet Okays 7.5% Quota For Government School Students In Professional Courses
Tamil Nadu Cabinet Okays 7.5% Quota For Government School Students In Professional Courses
No CET For Arts, Science, Commerce Colleges: Maharashtra Minister
No CET For Arts, Science, Commerce Colleges: Maharashtra Minister
Cabinet Okays MoU Between IIST, Dutch University TU Delft For Research Collaboration
Cabinet Okays MoU Between IIST, Dutch University TU Delft For Research Collaboration
ICSE, CBSE Can Submit Question Banks To Maharashtra Board For CET: Bombay High Court
ICSE, CBSE Can Submit Question Banks To Maharashtra Board For CET: Bombay High Court
75,000 Aspirants Register On Delhi University Portal, Figure Likely To Cross 1 Lakh-Mark: Official
75,000 Aspirants Register On Delhi University Portal, Figure Likely To Cross 1 Lakh-Mark: Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................