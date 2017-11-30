UPTET 2017 Result Expected Today Candidates can check UPTET 2017 result at upbasiceduboard.gov.in as and when it is declared.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPTET 2017 Result: Date, Time, How To Check At Upbasiceduboard.gov.in New Delhi: Though no official update has been released yet, but as per some sections of the media UPTET 2017 results are expected today by evening. In its latest update on 22 November 2017, UP Basic Education Board had released an official notification that the final answer keys of the exam, will be available online till 30 November 2017. As per Navbharat Times, the secretary of Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, Sutta Singh has said that the results are likely to be out by today (30 November 2017).



UPTET 2017, or the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test was held on 15 October. Out of 1009347 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 9.76 lakh had appeared for it. The exam was held in 1634 exam centres in the State as per Indian Express report.



Official website of UPTET 2017 showed technical glitches during admit card and answer key retrieval. Therefore candidates can expect a slow website soon after the declaration of the result.



Online application for UPTET 2017 had begun in August and continued till September. The month application process invited graduates and intermediate qualified candidates to register.



In September 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved changes in the primary school teachers appointment process. Written exam of 60 marks was made compulsory. Only those candidates who have cleared TET (Teacher's Eligibility Test) exam will be eligible for the written exam, he said. Minister for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal said 1.37 lakh primary teachers will be appointed through this new process.



(With Inputs From PTI)



Click here for more Education News



Though no official update has been released yet, but as per some sections of the media UPTET 2017 results are expected today by evening. In its latest update on 22 November 2017, UP Basic Education Board had released an official notification that the final answer keys of the exam, will be available online till 30 November 2017. As per Navbharat Times, the secretary of Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority, Sutta Singh has said that the results are likely to be out by today (30 November 2017).UPTET 2017, or the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test was held on 15 October. Out of 1009347 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 9.76 lakh had appeared for it. The exam was held in 1634 exam centres in the State as per Indian Express report.Official website of UPTET 2017 showed technical glitches during admit card and answer key retrieval. Therefore candidates can expect a slow website soon after the declaration of the result. UPTET 2017 Admit Card Website Goes Down @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in; What Are Your Options Online application for UPTET 2017 had begun in August and continued till September. The month application process invited graduates and intermediate qualified candidates to register.In September 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved changes in the primary school teachers appointment process. Written exam of 60 marks was made compulsory. Only those candidates who have cleared TET (Teacher's Eligibility Test) exam will be eligible for the written exam, he said. Minister for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal said 1.37 lakh primary teachers will be appointed through this new process. Written Examination Compulsory For Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers' Appointment (With Inputs From PTI)