UPTAC 2022 Counselling: Registration Deadline Extended; List Of Participating Institutes

UPTAC 2022 Counselling: The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has extended the registration last date for Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) counselling 2022. JEE Main aspirants can now register for UPTAC counselling, pay the application fee and upload necessary documents till September 25, 2022. The UPTAC BTech counselling registration window is available online on the official website- uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates are required to log in with their JEE Main application number, password and security pin to register for UPTAC counselling 2022.

The JEE Main candidates residing outside the Uttar Pradesh state can also apply for the UPTAC counselling process. Candidates filling the application form are required to upload scanned images of his/her latest colour photograph and signature. The registration fee for UPTAC counselling is Rs 1000. The allotment of seat through counselling will be based on the merit of candidates, subject to the order of preference given. "Candidates qualified in CUET UG 2022 exam conducted by NTA for BTech/BPharmacy lateral entry can register online for direct admission (lateral entry) to second year of BTech/BPharmacy courses in the counselling," AKTU said in a statement.

UPTAC 2022 Counselling: List Of Participating Institutes

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi

Ch Charan Singh University Campus (SCRIET) Meerut

DDU Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra

Dr Rammanohar Lohiya University, Ayodhya

Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow

Lucknow University, Lucknow

MJP Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur

CSA University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur

Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Kumarganj, Ayodhya

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut

Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda

UPTAC 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register Online

Visit the official website- uptac.admissions.nic.in Click on the registration link and log in with the required details Fill in the UPTAC counselling registration form as instructed Cross-check details and upload necessary documents Pay the counselling registration fee and download the confirmation page Take a print out for future reference.

UPTAC 2022 Counselling: Weeding Out Rule

The record of the UPTAC 2022 counselling will be preserved by the AKTU Lucknow only up to 90 days from the closing date of the last round of counselling. No request for providing any information thereafter shall be entertained.