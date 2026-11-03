Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their answers on the commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026, across 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates appeared in two shifts on each examination day.

The commission has uploaded separate, date-wise and shift-wise answer keys for all master question paper sets. Candidates can download the relevant answer key and compare their responses to estimate their probable scores.

According to the commission, the provisional answer keys will remain available on the website until November 8, 2026.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026: Important Details

Exam name: Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026

Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 Conducting authority: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Exam dates: October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026

October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026 Exam centres: 60 districts across Uttar Pradesh

60 districts across Uttar Pradesh Exam shifts: Two shifts per day

Two shifts per day Answer key status: Released

Released Last date to access answer keys: November 8, 2026

How To Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Look for the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage. Click on the relevant answer key notice. Select the answer key for your examination date and shift. Download the PDF for the correct master question paper set. Save the file and compare the answers with your response sheet.

Candidates should make sure they select the answer key for the correct examination date and shift.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Check Marking Scheme

Candidates should understand the marking scheme before calculating their probable scores.

Each correct answer carries 1 mark.

Each incorrect answer leads to a deduction of 0.25 marks.

No marks are awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

How To Calculate Your Score Using UPSSSC PET Answer Key?

Candidates can estimate their marks by matching their responses with the provisional answer key.

They can use the following formula:

Estimated Score = Total Correct Answers − (Total Incorrect Answers × 0.25)

For example, if a candidate answers 70 questions correctly and 10 questions incorrectly, the estimated score will be 67.5 marks.

Candidates can follow these steps:

Download the answer key for the correct examination date and shift.

Match the answers with their response sheet.

Count the total number of correct answers.

Count the total number of incorrect answers.

Multiply the incorrect answers by 0.25.

Subtract the negative marks from the marks obtained for correct answers.

The final figure will give candidates an estimate of their performance in the examination.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026: Objection Process

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key should check the official commission website for instructions on raising objections.

They should follow the objection process and submit supporting documents, if required, within the deadline specified by the commission.