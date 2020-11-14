UPSEE Third Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared At Upsee.nic.in

Image credit: upsee.nic.in UPSEE Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out At Upsee.nic.in

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the UPSEE third round seat allotment result at upsee.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 is held as an admission test to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the state. Students willing to take admission to the UG and PG courses can check the UPSEE round 3 seat allotment result. To access the UPSEE third round seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the AKTU website with their UPSEE roll numbers and passwords.

UPSEE Third Round Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates from the UPSEE third round of seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the courses online (freeze/float) by November 17 and pay the requisite seat allotment fee by November 18. The university has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in UPSEE, options entered during the online UPSEE counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses. The AKTU had declared the first round of seat allotment on October 27 and the second seat allotment result on November 7.

To Check UPSEE Round 3 Result

Visit AKTU website -- upsee.nic.in or click on the direct link above

On the Home Page, click ‘Allotment Result - Round 3’

On the next window, insert roll numbers and passwords on the designated spaces

Click and access the UPSEE third round of seat allotment result

The university has also allowed the shortlisted UPSEE candidates who are yet to confirm their seats from the previous seat allotment results to confirm it now. For verification and admission, candidates have to produce several documents relating to their educational qualifications including mark sheets and pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, UPSEE rank card 2020, UPSEE admit card 2020, parent’s domicile certificate (if the candidate has passed qualifying exam outside Uttar Pradesh) and category certificate (if applicable).