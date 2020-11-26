UPSEE Scrapped; Students To Get Admission Through JEE Main From Next Year

  • Home
Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced to discard the Uttar Pradesh State Engineering Entrance Exam (UPSEE) from the next academic session 2021-22. Instead, JEE Main scores will be used for admissions in 1.40 lakh seats in 750 colleges across the state.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 5:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will not be conducting the Uttar Pradesh State Engineering Entrance Exam (UPSEE) from the next academic session 2021-22. Instead, the JEE Main scores will be used for admissions in 1.40 lakh seats in 750 colleges across the state.

Students can start practising and preparing for JEE Main by downloading the National Test Abhyas (NTA) app from the Google Play Store. The mock tests for students’ convenience will also be uploaded on the same app.

To make students aware of the exam pattern, free coaching will be provided for the preparation of JEE Main in secondary schools recognised by the university.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is a national level entrance exam, conducted twice a year by NTA, to offer admissions to BE/BTech courses at the IIITs, NITs and other top engineering institutions across the country.

