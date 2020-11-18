UPSEE Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the UPSEE round 4 seat allotment result at upsee.nic.in. Students seeking admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 counselling round 4 results. To access the UPSEE phase 4 seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the AKTU website with their UPSEE roll numbers and passwords.

UPSEE Third Round Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates from the UPSEE round 4 of seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the courses online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee. The university has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in UPSEE, options entered during the online UPSEE counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

To Check UPSEE Round 4 Result

Visit AKTU website -- upsee.nic.in or click on the direct link above

On the Home Page, click ‘Allotment Result - Round 4’

On the next window, insert roll numbers and passwords on the designated spaces

Click and access the UPSEE fourth round of seat allotment result

“..Seats Allotted in Round 4 will be Auto Freezed if Seat Confirmation Fee is already paid in earlier rounds for new allotment Freeze will be the only option, any candidate with a Freeze/Auto Freeze seat in Round 4 will not be eligible for Special Rounds Counselling of Govt/Govt Aided Institutions/Other State Universities,” read a statement on the UPSEE website.

For verification and admission, candidates have to produce several documents relating to their educational qualifications including mark sheets and pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, UPSEE rank card 2020, UPSEE admit card 2020, parent’s domicile certificate (if the candidate has passed qualifying exam outside Uttar Pradesh) and category certificate (if applicable).