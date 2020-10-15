UPSEE Result 2020 Announced; Here's The Direct Link

  • Home
Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, or AKTU, has released the UPSEE 2020 result. UPSEE result download link has now been made available at upsee.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 15, 2020 12:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UPSEE Result 2020 Announced; Download Score Card At Upsee.nic.in
New Delhi:

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, or AKTU, has released the UPSEE 2020 result. UPSEE result download link has now been made available at upsee.nic.in. In order to download UPSEE result 2020, candidates will be required to log in using their roll number and date of birth. UPSEE result 2020 incorporates details such as- personal details, the total and subject-wise scores, obtained rank.

Sanyam Saxena from Moradabad secured the first position, Akash Sinha of Varanasi stood second and Jai Kumar Thakur of Prayagraj bagged the third spot.

Here's the direct link

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Pathak and Prof. Vineet Kansal announced the result of UPSEE 2020.

Of the successful candidates, 31614 are female, 91411 male and two transgenders. As per the categories— 57642 are general, 47202 OBC, 17709 SC and 474 ST.

Authorities will prepare a merit list based on the result of UPSEE 2020.

UPSEE was held on September 20 in pen and paper mode. UPSEE exam provides B.Tech admissions into the participating institutes.

How to Download UPSEE Result 2020

  • Visit the official website of UPSEE 2020
  • Click on the UPSEE 2020 result link
  • Enter UPSEE 2020 roll number and date of birth
  • Click on “Submit”
  • The UPSEE result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a print out for future reference
