  • UPSEE Result 2020: AKTU Declares Entrance Tests Results At Upsee.nic.in; Check Details Here

UPSEE Result 2020: AKTU Declares Entrance Tests Results At Upsee.nic.in; Check Details Here

UPSEE Result 2020: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the entrance test results of MTech, MPharm, MArch, MDes and MURP at upsee.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 3:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UPSEE Entrance Tests Results Out At Upsee.nic.in
New Delhi:

The UPSEE result 2020 has been declared. The official website of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) -- upsee.nic.in -- has published the MTech, MPharm, MArch, MDes and MURP entrance test results. Candidates who took the online remote proctored test on August 11 can check the UPSEE 2020 result by logging in the official portal. To access the UPSEE results 2020 candidates will have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth on the result window.

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) administers the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the university. The university has released the entrance exam results of Master of Technology (MTech); Master of Pharmacy (MPharm); Master of Architecture (MArch); Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP); and Master of Design (MDes).

UPSEE Result 2020 -- Direct Link

Steps to Check UPSEE Results 2020

  • Visit the official website- upsee.nic.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

  • Click on the MTech, MPharm, MArch, MDes and MURP entrance test results link

  • On the next window, enter login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

  • Submit and access the UPSEE result 2020

AKTU has also provided the aspirants of the university to get their UPSEE answer sheets scrutinized on the payment of Rs 5,000 per paper within seven days of declaration of UPSEE result. The application for scrutiny has to be submitted to the Registrar, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow (U.P.) 226031 in writing.

