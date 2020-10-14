UPSEE Results On October 15 At Upsee.nic.in

The UPSEE result 2020 will be declared on October 15. Announcing the UPSEE result date, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in a social media post said: “The result of the state entrance exam 2020 will be announced on October 15.” Candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the university will be able to access their AKTU result on the official website -- upsee.nic.in. Candidates have to login at the website with the UPSEE roll numbers and dates of birth to check the UPSEE entrance result 2020. The university this year conducted the entrance tests in online remote-proctored mode.

AKTU has already released the UPSEE 2020 exam results of Master of Technology (MTech); Master of Pharmacy (MPharm); Master of Architecture (MArch); Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP); and Master of Design (MDes) on Monday, October 12.

The Twitter post further added: “The process of counseling and admission will begin shortly thereafter. According to the coordinator Prof. Vineet Kansal, all the preparations for declaring the results have been completed.”

Steps to Check UPSEE Results 2020

Visit the official website- upsee.nic.in

Click on the UPSEE entrance test results link

On the next window, insert required login credentials

Submit and access the UPSEE result 2020

The aspirants seeking admission to AKTU can also get their UPSEE answer sheets 2020 scrutinized within seven days of declaration of UPSEE result 2020. The UPSEE application for scrutiny along with the fee has to be submitted to the Registrar, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow (U.P.) 226031 in writing.