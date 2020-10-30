UPSEE MBA Counselling 2020 Starts; Know Steps, Documents Required

  • Home
UPSEE MBA Counselling 2020: Registration Begins; Know Steps, Documents Required

UPSEE MBA Counselling 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started the online registration process for the UPSEE 2020 MBA entrance qualified candidates from October 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 1:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has opened the online registration for UPSEE MBA counselling 2020 for admission to postgraduate management courses in the university. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSEE MBA entrance exam held in online remote proctored test will be able to register for the online web-based MBA counselling and document verification process at upsee.nic.in. Candidates can register for the UPSEE online MBA counselling, pay the required fee and upload documents till November 3.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is administered by AKTU. AKTU conducts UPSEE for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the university. The university had earlier released the UPSEE results of several entrance tests.

UPSEE 2020 MBA Counselling Process

UPSEE counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; responding to query; seat allotment; online willingness (freeze or float) and payment of seat confirmation. UPSEE MBA 2020 counselling process began on October 19. The university will hold a total of five UPSEE MBA counselling rounds on the basis of availability of seats and candidates applying for MBA programme.

UPSEE 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

  • UPSEE 2020 MBA rank card

  • UPSEE 2020 MBA admit card

  • Pass certificates and mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 from recognised boards

  • Domicile certificate of Uttar Pradesh

  • Parent’s domicile certificate (if the candidate has passed qualifying exam outside Uttar Pradesh)

  • Rural weightage certificate (if applicable)

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • Subcategory certificate for freedom fighters/armed forces/physically handicapped (if applicable)

  • Certificate of medical fitness/undertaking of medical fitness

  • Income certificate for economically weak candidates

