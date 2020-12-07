UPSEE Final Special Round Allotment Result Out At Upsee.nic.in

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the special allotment result at upsee.nic.in. The university has also started the online final seat allotment from today. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in university can apply online for the final seat allotment till December 8. The registration for the UPSEE 2020 special round started on November 27.

Candidates who have qualified in the UPSEE exam held in online remote proctored test on August 11 and shortlisted in the final round of counselling will have to report at the allotted institute till December 8. However, the collection of banking information for refund if seats are not allotted in the UPSEE special round will be made between December 8 and December 10.

UPSEE Final Special Round Allotment Result 2020 -- Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted by AKTU. UPSEE counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; respond to query; seat allotment; online willingness (freeze or float) and payment of seat confirmation.

To Check UPSEE 2020 final seat allotment result