UPSEE Counselling Special Round Registration Begins
UPSEE counselling special round (round 5) registration and the choice filling process have been started by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).
Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 27, 2020 6:09 pm IST
UPSEE counselling special round (round 5) registration and the choice filling process have been started by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). This year, the UPSEE counselling 2020 is being held in online mode. During the counselling of UPSEE 2020, the candidates will have to undergo a document verification process.
UPSEE 2020 fourth seat allotment result was announced on November 18.
A total of six rounds of UPSEE 2020 counselling will be held along with an internal sliding round.
The seat allotment will be done as per the UPSEE ranks secured by the candidate, preferences of college and course, and availability of seat.
UPSEE 2020: Documents Required
- UPSEE admit card 2020
- UPSEE rank card 2020
- Mark sheets and pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12
- Domicile certificate of the state
- Parent’s domicile certificate (if the candidate has passed qualifying exam outside Uttar Pradesh)
- Rural weightage certificate (if applicable)
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Subcategory certificate for freedom fighters/armed forces/physically handicapped (if applicable)
- Certificate of medical fitness/undertaking of medical fitness
- Income certificate for economically weak candidates
