UPSEE Counselling Special Round Registration Begins

UPSEE counselling special round (round 5) registration and the choice filling process have been started by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). This year, the UPSEE counselling 2020 is being held in online mode. During the counselling of UPSEE 2020, the candidates will have to undergo a document verification process.

UPSEE 2020 fourth seat allotment result was announced on November 18.

A total of six rounds of UPSEE 2020 counselling will be held along with an internal sliding round.

The seat allotment will be done as per the UPSEE ranks secured by the candidate, preferences of college and course, and availability of seat.

UPSEE 2020: Documents Required