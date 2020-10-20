  • Home
  • Education
  • UPSEE Counselling Process: Document Verification, Choice Locking Start, Check Details

UPSEE Counselling Process: Document Verification, Choice Locking Start, Check Details

UPSEE Counselling 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started the online round 1 document verification and choice locking processes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 20, 2020 10:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

UPSEE Counselling 2020: Results Out; Check Seat Allotment Process
UPSEE Result 2020 Announced; Here's The Direct Link
UPSEE Result 2020: AKTU Declares Entrance Tests Results At Upsee.nic.in; Check Details Here
UPSEE Answer Key 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in; MTech, MArch, MPharma Results Direct Link Here
UPSEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
UPSEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held In September
UPSEE Counselling Process: Document Verification, Choice Locking Start, Check Details
UPSEE Counselling Process: Document Verification, Choice Locking Begin
New Delhi:

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started the online round 1 document certification and choice locking process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the university and its affiliated colleges. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSEE exam held in online remote proctored test on August 11 will be able to lock their choice of colleges at upsee.nic.in. AKTU has also kept the UPSEE online counselling window open for registration of candidates. Candidates can apply online and register for the UPSEE counselling process till October 22.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is administered by AKTU. UPSEE is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the university. The university had earlier released the UPSEE results of the entrance tests.

UPSEE 2020: Counselling Process

UPSEE counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; responding to query; seat allotment; online willingness (freeze or float) and payment of seat confirmation.

Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 must get their documents verified to further their admission process. A one-time password (OTP) will be provided to the candidates after the documents are verified. The OTP has to be used to log in for UPSEE choice filling. As per the UPSEE choice filling and locking process, candidates whose documents are verified will be able to select the course and college.

AKTU will start allocating seats to the students on October 26. Several factors including preferences made during choice filling, performances in UPSEE 2020 and availability of seats will be considered while allotting seats. After the seats are allotted, candidates have to confirm their seats by the process of freezing or floating and pay the payment of UPSEE seat confirmation between October 26 and October 29.

Click here for more Education News
UPSEE 2020 UPSEE Counsellng
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020: Over 4,800 Students Apply On Day 2 Of Admissions Under Second Cut-Off List
DU Admission 2020: Over 4,800 Students Apply On Day 2 Of Admissions Under Second Cut-Off List
UP Board Result 2020: Classes 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Results Out At Upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Result 2020: Classes 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Results Out At Upmsp.edu.in
Claims Of Errors In NEET 2020 Results 'Fake, Fabricated': NTA
Claims Of Errors In NEET 2020 Results 'Fake, Fabricated': NTA
569 Delhi Government School Students Clear NEET 2020: Manish Sisodia
569 Delhi Government School Students Clear NEET 2020: Manish Sisodia
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell To Release MCA CET Admit Cards Soon At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell To Release MCA CET Admit Cards Soon At Cetcell.mahacet.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................