UPSEE Counselling Process: Document Verification, Choice Locking Begin

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started the online round 1 document certification and choice locking process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the university and its affiliated colleges. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSEE exam held in online remote proctored test on August 11 will be able to lock their choice of colleges at upsee.nic.in. AKTU has also kept the UPSEE online counselling window open for registration of candidates. Candidates can apply online and register for the UPSEE counselling process till October 22.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is administered by AKTU. UPSEE is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the university. The university had earlier released the UPSEE results of the entrance tests.

UPSEE 2020: Counselling Process

UPSEE counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; responding to query; seat allotment; online willingness (freeze or float) and payment of seat confirmation.

Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 must get their documents verified to further their admission process. A one-time password (OTP) will be provided to the candidates after the documents are verified. The OTP has to be used to log in for UPSEE choice filling. As per the UPSEE choice filling and locking process, candidates whose documents are verified will be able to select the course and college.

AKTU will start allocating seats to the students on October 26. Several factors including preferences made during choice filling, performances in UPSEE 2020 and availability of seats will be considered while allotting seats. After the seats are allotted, candidates have to confirm their seats by the process of freezing or floating and pay the payment of UPSEE seat confirmation between October 26 and October 29.