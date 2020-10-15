UPSEE Counselling 2020: Results Out; Check Seat Allotment Process

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released UPSEE results. The authorities will begin the UPSEE 2020 counselling from October 19. This year, due to COVID-19, the UPSEE counselling 2020 will be conducted in online mode. AKTU will release the detailed schedule of UPSEE counselling on the official website.

The link will be activated for registration process after every round of UPSEE 2020 counselling. Candidates need to complete ‘Choice filling and locking’ as per preference during the UPSEE counselling 2020.

Document verification will be carried out in counselling of UPSEE 2020. Four rounds of UPSEE 2020 counselling along with two spot rounds will be held. Allotment of seats will be done as per the UPSEE ranks, preferences of college and course, and availability of seat.

UPSEE Counselling 2020

Step 1: Registration, Uploading of Documents and Fee Payment

Register for UPSEE 2020 counselling process with roll number, the application number, father’s name and date of birth. Upload the documents for verification. Pay the UPSEE counselling fee via net banking/credit card/debit card. Counselling fee is non-refundable.

UPSEE Counselling Fee

General & OBC Category Rs. 20,000

SC & ST Category Rs. 12,000





Step 2: Documents verification:

An OTP will be given to the candidates after the documents are verified. The OTP has to be used to log in for choice filling.

Step 3: Choice Filling and Locking

Choose colleges and courses. After logging in, the candidates will have to select the courses and colleges in order of preference.

Step 4: Seat Allotment

Seat allotment result of UPSEE 2020 on the official website. Factors such as preferences selected, performance in entrance examination and availability of seat will be taken into consideration by the authorities during allotment.

Step 5: Confirmation of Seat

The allotted candidates will have to confirm their seat.

Freeze: I f the candidate wishes to confirm it.

f the candidate wishes to confirm it. Float: If the candidate wishes to upgrade it in the next counselling round.

If the candidate wishes to upgrade it in the next counselling round. Withdrawal: If the candidate does not wish to participate in the further counselling rounds.

Step 6: Reporting to Allotted College: Report at respective colleges to confirm admission. The reporting date will be informed to the candidates by the authorities.