UPSEE Answer Key 2020 Released At Upsee.nic.in; MTech, MArch, MPharma Results Direct Link Here

Image credit: upsee.nic.in UPSEE 2020 Answer Key Released At Upsee.nic.in

UPSEE Answer Key 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released question paper and answer key of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) on the official website, upsee.nic.in. Along with the answer key, AKTU has also declared UPSEE result 2020 for MTech, MArch, MPharma, MURP and MDes aspirants. Postgraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and Design Candidates can check UPSEE result 2020 using their roll numbers as login credentials. The entrance exam was held yesterday, September 20.

UPSEE Result 2020 MTech, MArch, MPharma, MURP and MDes: Direct Link

UPSEE answer key 2020 contains correct responses to all the questions asked in the entrance examination. With the answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores in the exam.

UPSEE Answer Key 2020 (paper 1-8): Direct Link

Candidates are allowed to raise objections on the UPSEE 2020 answer key.

“In case of any grievance, it must be reported at upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in along with Students roll no, paper code, question booklet code, question no and suggested answer with supporting documents on or before September 25, 5 pm,” an official statement said.

UPSEE 2020 exam was conducted on September 20 at 206 exam centres --187 in Uttar Pradesh and 19 centres in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Patna, Dehradun, Mumbai, Bhopal, Roorkee, Ranchi and Jaipur.

Apart from the drawing aptitude tests, other papers had objective type questions. Through UPSEE 2020, 100% seats in all Government-Aided and Self-Financed institutes affiliated to AKTU will be filled.

In case of private institutes 85% seats are available for admission through UPSEE 2020.