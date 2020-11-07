UPSEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Upsee.nic.in; Details Here

  • Home
UPSEE 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared At Upsee.nic.in

UPSEE Counselling Round 2: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the UPSEE round 2 seat allotment list at upsee.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 7, 2020 2:52 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the UPSEE round two seat allotment results. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 second round of seat allotment results have been published on the official website of AKTU -- upsee.nic.in. Students willing to take admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check the UPSEE phase two seat allotment result. To access the UPSEE round two seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the AKTU website with their UPSEE roll numbers and passwords.

UPSEE 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

The candidates who are shortlisted in phase two of UPSEE seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission online and pay the requisite fee. AKTU has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained, options entered during the online UPSEE counselling application and availability of seats. The AKTU had declared the first round of seat allotment on October 27.

To Check UPSEE Seat Allotment Round 2 Result

  • Visit AKTU website -- upsee.nic.in or click on the direct link above

  • On the Home Page, click ‘Allotment Result - Round 2’

  • On the next window, insert roll numbers and passwords on the designated spaces

  • Click and access the UPSEE Round 2 of seat allotment result

UPSEE 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

  • UPSEE admit card 2020

  • UPSEE rank card 2020

  • Mark sheets and pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12

  • Domicile certificate of the state

  • Parent’s domicile certificate (if the candidate has passed qualifying exam outside Uttar Pradesh)

  • Rural weightage certificate (if applicable)

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • Subcategory certificate for freedom fighters/armed forces/physically handicapped (if applicable)

  • Certificate of medical fitness/undertaking of medical fitness

  • Income certificate for economically weak candidates

