UPSEE 2020 Round 1 Counselling Begins; Know Steps, Documents Required

UPSEE Counselling 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started the online round 1 counselling process for the UPSEE 2020 qualified candidates from October 19.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 19, 2020 4:05 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UPSEE 2020 Counselling Starts; Check Document Verification Process
New Delhi:

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started the online round 1 counselling process from October 19 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in university. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSEE exam held in online remote proctored test on August 11 will be able to register for the online web-based counselling and document verification process at upsee.nic.in. Candidates can register for the UPSEE online counselling, the required fee and upload documents till October 22.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination, commonly known as UPSEE, is conducted by AKTU. UPSEE is held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the university. The university had earlier released the UPSEE results of programmes including Master of Technology (MTech); Master of Pharmacy (MPharm); Master of Architecture (MArch); Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP); and Master of Design (MDes).

UPSEE 2020: Counselling Process

UPSEE counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; respond to query; seat allotment; online willingness (freeze or float) and payment of seat confirmation.

UPSEE 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

  • UPSEE 2020 rank card

  • UPSEE 2020 admit card

  • Pass certificates and mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12

  • Domicile certificate

  • Parent’s domicile certificate (if the candidate has passed qualifying exam outside Uttar Pradesh)

  • Rural weightage certificate (if applicable)

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • Subcategory certificate for freedom fighters/armed forces/physically handicapped (if applicable)

  • Certificate of medical fitness/undertaking of medical fitness

  • Income certificate for students belonging to economically weaker sections category

