UPSEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held In September

UPSEE 2020 exam has been postponed by AKTU

UPSEE 2020 has been postponed. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (also known as AKTU) has released a notice saying that the UPSEE exam which was scheduled on August 2, 2020 has been postponed. The exam will now be held on September 20, 2020.

AKTU's decision to postpone UPSEE comes right after Education Ministry's decision to postpone JEE Main, NEET UG, and JEE Advanced exams. JEE Main exam will now be held from September 1 to 6, NEET UG will be held on September 13, and JEE Advanced will be held on September 27.

UPSEE 2020 is held for admission to Undergraduate, postgraduate, Integrated MBA, Integrated MCA, and lateral entry programmes offered by degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSEE 2020 question paper will be objective in nature except for the Drawing Aptitude test. There will be separate papers for different courses. All papers will be OMR-based.

For Government/ Government Aided/ Govt. Self-Financed Institutes affiliated with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, 100% of seats in all courses in first year are filled through UPSEE 2020 and in case of private institutes 85% seats are available for admission through UPSEE.

After the exam, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will conduct counselling process for the candidates who qualify in the exam. AKTU conducts the seat allotment process in the online mode. Candidates register for counselling online, and select their preferred institute and branch/course. The allotment lists along with letters are released on the website.