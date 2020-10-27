UPSEE 2020 First Seat Allotment Result Announced At Upsee.nic.in; Direct Link

UPSEE 2020 First Allotment Result Announced At Upsee.nic.in; Direct Link

Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the first allotment result for the UPSEE 2020 counselling process on October 26. Candidates who have cleared UPSEE 2020 and have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check the seat allotment result at the official website- upsee.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) result was released on October 15 on upsee.nic.in.

Selected candidates in the first round of allotment must freeze their seats and pay for the requisite fee by October 29. The AKTU registration process for all fresh applicants for the second round will commence on October 30.

Here's the direct link

The online registration for the UPSEE counselling 2020 was scheduled between October 19 to October 22, 2020. The UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is held for admissions to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

UPSEE seat allotment results 2020: How To Download

Go to the official website- upsee.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘ First seat allotment results’

A new window will open on the display screen

Login with your credentials

The UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

The seat allotment is in the order of preference according to the availability of seats in the candidate’s respective category. Once the UPSEE seat is allotted to the candidate, it cant be changed later.