Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board exam 2022 will be held in March

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar for the next session for according to which, UP Board Classes 10 and 12 board exams will be held in March 2022 and the students will be assessed on monthly basis.

UP Board will conduct three internal assessments in the last week of August, October and January for students of Classes 9 and 10. The pre-board exams will be held in February, while the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 will be held between the first and third week of March.

The new calendar suggests that the students will be evaluated throughout the year on the basis of monthly tests and internal examinations. A new monthly examination system will also be implemented, the marks of which for every student will be shared with the Board on a regular basis.

Reports suggest that the UP Board students will witness three to four types of exams- monthly exams, quarterly exams, half-yearly exams and final Board exams.

The monthly examination will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The internal assessment will be held every alternative month and its result will be sent to the Board.

The practicals for Classes 11 and 12 will be held in two phases in the month of January.

UP Board Classes 10 and 12 syllabus will be completed by January 15 and syllabus of Classes 9 and 11 by January 31, 2022.