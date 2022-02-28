  • Home
  • Education
  • UPMSP UP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Exams Likely In March; Date Sheet Soon

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Exams Likely In March; Date Sheet Soon

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 final exams are likely to begin in March, 2022 and date sheets of these exams will be released on upmsp.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 5:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

More Transparency In Conducting Exams In Schools, Cheating Mafia Curbed: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM
UP Board Exams 2022: Over 51 lakh Register For 10th, 12th exams
UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP High School, Inter Improvement Results Out
UP Board Exams 2022: Over 50 Lakh Students Register For UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams
UP Board Extends Registration Deadline For Class 10, 12 Students
UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams From Today
UPMSP UP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Exams Likely In March; Date Sheet Soon
UP board exams 2022 likely from March (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 final exams are likely to begin in March, 2022 and date sheets of these exams will be released on upmsp.edu.in. While there is no confirmation yet on the UP board exam date 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12, in the academic calendar released in August last year, these exams were scheduled for February-March.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

Theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and practicals will begin in the third week of February, the UPMSP had said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The academic calendar, however, is tentative and can change depending on the Covid situation, it said.

Over 51 lakh students have applied for Uttar Pradesh board (UPMSP) Class 10, 12 board exams 2022. The registration process ended on December 15.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), a total of 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students of Class 10 and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students of Class 12 have registered for board exams this year.

Also, as many as 58.70 lakh (58,70,938) students have applied for Class 9 and 11 exams, which include 31.92 lakh (31,92,815) students of Class 9 and 26.78 lakh (26,78,123) of Class 11.

For information regarding UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 board exam 2022 dates and admit cards, students can visit the board website, upmsp.edu.in.

Click here for more Education News
UPMSP UP Board time table UP Board Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear
JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear
Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners With Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Drive Employability
Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners With Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Drive Employability
When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2022 Notification? Here’s What We Know So Far
When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2022 Notification? Here’s What We Know So Far
IIT Madras To Offer Master’s Programme In International Interdisciplinary
IIT Madras To Offer Master’s Programme In International Interdisciplinary
.......................... Advertisement ..........................