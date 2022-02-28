UPMSP UP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Exams Likely In March; Date Sheet Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock UP board exams 2022 likely from March (representational)

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 final exams are likely to begin in March, 2022 and date sheets of these exams will be released on upmsp.edu.in. While there is no confirmation yet on the UP board exam date 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12, in the academic calendar released in August last year, these exams were scheduled for February-March.

Theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and practicals will begin in the third week of February, the UPMSP had said.

The academic calendar, however, is tentative and can change depending on the Covid situation, it said.

Over 51 lakh students have applied for Uttar Pradesh board (UPMSP) Class 10, 12 board exams 2022. The registration process ended on December 15.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), a total of 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students of Class 10 and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students of Class 12 have registered for board exams this year.

Also, as many as 58.70 lakh (58,70,938) students have applied for Class 9 and 11 exams, which include 31.92 lakh (31,92,815) students of Class 9 and 26.78 lakh (26,78,123) of Class 11.

For information regarding UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 board exam 2022 dates and admit cards, students can visit the board website, upmsp.edu.in.