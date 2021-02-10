UPMSP UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here

UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here
UP Board Exam Dates 2021: Class 10 and 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh will begin on April 4.
Class 10 and 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh will begin on April 24, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced today. The UP Class 10 board exams will continue till May 10 and the Class 12 exams will end on May 12. Both Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin with Hindi. Over 56 lakh students – 29,94,312 in Class 10 and 26,09,501 in Class 12 – will appear for the exams this year, as per data shared by UPMSP.
Last year, 56,10,819 students had registered for board exams in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said while announcing the board exam dates. Given below are the dates for some exams.
UP Board Exam 2021 Schedule: Class 10
Date
Time
Exam
April 24
8 am to 11:15 am
Hindi
April 28
2 pm to 5:15 pm
Computer
April 29
2 pm to 5:15 pm
Economics, Commerce
April 30
8 am to 11:15 am
English
May 3
8 am to 11:15 am
Social Science
May 4
2 pm to 5:15 pm
Information Technology
May 5
8 am to 11:15 am
Science
May 10
8 am to 11:15 am
Maths
UP Board Exam 2021 Schedule: Class 12
Date
Afternoon ( 2 pm to 5:15 pm)
April 24
Hindi
Geography
April 30
Computer Science
May 1
English
May 4
Chemistry, History
May 6
Biology, Maths
May 8
Economics
May 10
Sociology
May 12
Civic Science