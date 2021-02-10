UPMSP UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here

  • Home
UP Board Exam Dates 2021: Class 10 and 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh will begin on April 4.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 4:01 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Class 10 and 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh will begin on April 24, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced today. The UP Class 10 board exams will continue till May 10 and the Class 12 exams will end on May 12. Both Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin with Hindi. Over 56 lakh students – 29,94,312 in Class 10 and 26,09,501 in Class 12 – will appear for the exams this year, as per data shared by UPMSP.

Last year, 56,10,819 students had registered for board exams in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said while announcing the board exam dates. Given below are the dates for some exams.

UP Board Exam 2021 Schedule: Class 10

Date

Time

Exam

April 24

8 am to 11:15 am

Hindi

April 28

2 pm to 5:15 pm

Computer

April 29

2 pm to 5:15 pm

Economics, Commerce

April 30

8 am to 11:15 am

English

May 3

8 am to 11:15 am

Social Science

May 4

2 pm to 5:15 pm

Information Technology

May 5

8 am to 11:15 am

Science

May 10

8 am to 11:15 am

Maths



UP Board Exam 2021 Schedule: Class 12

Date

Afternoon ( 2 pm to 5:15 pm)

April 24

Hindi


April 27

Geography

April 30

Computer Science

May 1

English

May 4

Chemistry, History

May 6

Biology, Maths

May 8

Economics

May 10

Sociology

May 12

Civic Science


UP Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet

