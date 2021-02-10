Image credit: Shutterstock UPMSP UP Board Exam Date 2021 Announced; Check Class 10, 12 Time Tables Here

Class 10 and 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh will begin on April 24, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced today. The UP Class 10 board exams will continue till May 10 and the Class 12 exams will end on May 12. Both Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin with Hindi. Over 56 lakh students – 29,94,312 in Class 10 and 26,09,501 in Class 12 – will appear for the exams this year, as per data shared by UPMSP.

Last year, 56,10,819 students had registered for board exams in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said while announcing the board exam dates. Given below are the dates for some exams.

UP Board Exam 2021 Schedule: Class 10

Date Time Exam April 24 8 am to 11:15 am Hindi April 28 2 pm to 5:15 pm Computer April 29 2 pm to 5:15 pm Economics, Commerce April 30 8 am to 11:15 am English May 3 8 am to 11:15 am Social Science May 4 2 pm to 5:15 pm Information Technology May 5 8 am to 11:15 am Science May 10 8 am to 11:15 am Maths









UP Board Exam 2021 Schedule: Class 12

Date Afternoon ( 2 pm to 5:15 pm) April 24 Hindi

April 27 Geography April 30 Computer Science May 1 English May 4 Chemistry, History May 6 Biology, Maths May 8 Economics May 10 Sociology May 12 Civic Science





