UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 soon. A UPMSP official earlier told Careers360 that the UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced by the second week of June. "The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," he said.

The UP Board Matric and Inter results 2022 will be released on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in. Candidates can check and download the UP board exam result by using their roll number and school code.

This year, over 51 lakh (51,92,68) candidates had registered for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams which were conducted between March 24 and April 13.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

In 2021- The overall pass percentage for the UPMSP Matric was 99.53 per cent, while 97.88 per cent students qualified in the Inter or Class 12.

In 2020- 83 per cent students had cleared the UP board Class 10 examinations and 74 per cent had passed the UP board Class 12 exams.

In 2019- The overall pass percentage for the Class 10 examination was 80.07 per cent, while the overall pass percentage for Class 12 examination was 70.06 per cent.

In 2018- The overall pass percentage for the UP board Matric exam was 75.16 percent, while the overall pass percentage for Class 12 exam was 72.43 per cent.

In 2017- The pass percentage for Class 10 was 81.6 per cent, while it was 82.5 per cent for UPMSP Class 12 exam.

To pass the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks. They need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects as well.