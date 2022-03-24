  • Home
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Over 51 Lakh To Appear

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exam this year, while 24,11,035 students have registered for Class 12 exam this year. The class 10, 12 exams will be held from March 24 to April 12

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 8:51 am IST

UPMSP 10th, 12th exams 2022 will be held from March 24 to April 12
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Over 51 lakh (51,92,689) students will appear in the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10, 12 examinations that will commence from March 24. A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exam this year, of which 12,28,456 are female students and 15,53,198 are boys. Similarly, a total of 24,11,035 students have registered for Class 12 this year, of which 10,86,835 are female and 13,24,200 are male students.

The Uttar Pradesh board examinations will be held in two shifts, the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Class 10 UP Board exams will start with the Hindi paper on the first day, while Class 12 will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers.

All the Class 10 UP Board exam papers will be held in the morning shift.

The Uttar Pradesh Board also took several measures to prevent cheating in the class 10, 12 exams. The UPMSP has set up control room that will monitor footage from CCTV cameras installed at centres across the state which will be monitored closely by a team under direct supervision of senior officials.

Students must carry their admit cards, and follow necessary Covid-19 protocols- carrying masks, hand sanitisers along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board-- upmsp.edu.in, and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

The class 10, 12 exams will be concluded on April 12.

