UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Today

UP Board Class 10, 12 result 2021 today

UP Board 10th 12th Result will be released today. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the High School (10th) and Inter (12th) Class results today at 3:30 pm. After the declaration of results, students will be able to check their results on the official website of UP Board upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Recommended: Free Download UP Board Result Evaluation Criteria 2021 for Class 10 and 12. Click Here

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UP Board is releasing the UPMSP result for the first time without holding examination.

This year, 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10th, 12th UP board examinations in the state, out of whom 29,94,312 are Class 12th students and 26,09,501 are class 10th students.

To prepare the UP Board Intermediate result, 50 per cent marks of High School, 40 per cent marks of Class 11 annual/half yearly examination, and 10 per cent marks of Class 12 pre-board will be included.

For UP Board High School results, 50 per cent marks of final examination of Class 9, 50 per cent marks of Class 10 pre board, and 30 per cent marks of the internal examination conducted at school level will be considered. The UP Board result will be prepared by considering the marks of each subject using this formula.

If the candidates want to improve their marks, they will be able to appear in the next examination without any examination fee.