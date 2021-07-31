UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Today

UP Board 10th, 12th Result will be released today. After the declaration of results, students will be able to check their results on the official website of UP Board upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 7:35 am IST

RELATED NEWS

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Tomorrow: UP Board Result Date, Time Announced Live Updates
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result: Highlights From Last Year
UP Board Class 10th Result 2021 Expected Soon
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: Official Websites, Steps To Check UPMSP Result
UP Board 10th Result 2021: How To Check Roll Number On UPMSP Website
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Updates: UPMSP Class 10 Result Expected Soon
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Today
UP Board Class 10, 12 result 2021 today
New Delhi:

UP Board 10th 12th Result will be released today. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the High School (10th) and Inter (12th) Class results today at 3:30 pm. After the declaration of results, students will be able to check their results on the official website of UP Board upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Recommended: Free Download UP Board Result Evaluation Criteria 2021 for Class 10 and 12. Click Here 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UP Board is releasing the UPMSP result for the first time without holding examination.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

This year, 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10th, 12th UP board examinations in the state, out of whom 29,94,312 are Class 12th students and 26,09,501 are class 10th students.

To prepare the UP Board Intermediate result, 50 per cent marks of High School, 40 per cent marks of Class 11 annual/half yearly examination, and 10 per cent marks of Class 12 pre-board will be included.

For UP Board High School results, 50 per cent marks of final examination of Class 9, 50 per cent marks of Class 10 pre board, and 30 per cent marks of the internal examination conducted at school level will be considered. The UP Board result will be prepared by considering the marks of each subject using this formula.

If the candidates want to improve their marks, they will be able to appear in the next examination without any examination fee.

Click here for more Education News
UP Board Class 12 Result UP Board Class 10 Result UP Board Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board’s Class 12 Commerce, Arts Results Shortly
Live | GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board’s Class 12 Commerce, Arts Results Shortly
Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Shortly, Ways To Download Marksheets
Live | Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Shortly, Ways To Download Marksheets
Tripura (TBSE) Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released Today
Tripura (TBSE) Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released Today
Uttarakhand (UBSE) Class 10, 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
Uttarakhand (UBSE) Class 10, 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Today; Check Details Here
Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Today; Check Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................