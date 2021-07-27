  • Home
Live

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Latest Update On 10th Result Date, 12th Roll Number

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th result is expected this week at upboard.nic.in, as per the UP Board latest update provided by the local reports.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 9:54 am IST

Follow UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE updates here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th result is expected this week, as per the UP Board latest update provided by the local reports. However, the UP Board exam 2021 Class 10 result date is yet to be confirmed by the officials. So is the case with the UP Board Class 12th result date; the authorities are yet to make an announcement. With the declaration of ICSE 10th and ISC 12th results 2021, the curiosity of more than 56 lakh students of the UP Board has increased. The Supreme Court has ordered all the boards to release the UP Board 12th result by July 31. Only four days are left from the scheduled date from the court, but the UP Board has not been able to tell the UP Board Class 10th result 2021 date of releasing the result till now. The situation is that till now the UP Board 12th roll numbers have not been uploaded on the official website upboard.nic.in. The UP Board 10th roll numbers were uploaded on July 10 itself.

Recommended: Free Download UP Board Result Evaluation Criteria 2021 for Class 10 and 12. Click Here 

Local reports say that the decision on the UP Board result 2021 date hasn’t been taken yet. On the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, the board had prepared the result in the first week of July itself. But due to lack of permission from the government, the date of releasing the result is not being decided. It is discussed that one of the reasons behind this delay is the non-completion of paper formalities.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates Here:

Live updates

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Supreme Court has ordered to release the UP Board 12th result by July 31. Only four days are left from the scheduled date from the court, but the UP Board has not been able to tell the UP Board Class 10th result 2021 date of releasing the result till now.

