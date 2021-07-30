UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow

UP board results tomorrow at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams tomorrow, July 31 at 3:30 PM. This year, as many as 56,03,813 students had registered for UP board exams. These include 29,94,312 students of Class 10 and 26,09,501 of Class 12. Students will be able to access their Class 10, 12 results on the official websites for UP board -- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Although the students will be able to download digital marksheets tomorrow, hard copies of results supporting the digital version will be issued by the board later on.

For Class 10, the board will apply a 50:50 formula. On the basis of the UP Board 50:50 formula, Class 10 results will have 50 per cent weightage of marks from Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 pre-board exams.

However, for the students of Class 12, the UP board result will be derived on the basis of 50:40:10 formula. While 50 per cent marks secured in Class 10 will be considered, 40 per cent of the Class 12 marks will be derived from Class 11’s annual examination or half-yearly examination and the remaining 10 per cent marks scored in Class 12 pre-board exams will be taken into consideration.