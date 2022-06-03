UPMSP Results 2022: Over 51 Lakh Students Await Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Results

UP board Class 10, 12 result date yet to be announced

Over 51 lakh students await the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12. The UP board Class 10, 12 results are expected to be declared in June. The official UP board website -- upmsp.edu.in will host the Uttar Pradesh board Class 10, 12 results. Also websites including upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in will also make the UPMSP result Class 10, 12 links active. UP board conducted the Class 10, 12 board exams in March-April.

A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exam this year, of which 12,28,456 are female students and 15,53,198 are male. As many as 24,11,035 Class 12 students have registered for UP Board exam this year, of which 10,86,835 are girls and 13,24,200 studengts are boys.

The board has earlier cautioned the students and their parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls. UPMSP said that the board is aware that students and their parents might receive fraud calls and ask for money to increase the marks of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam. The board has asked the students and their parents to not fall prey against such calls and report such calls to UPMSP.

In order to curb cheating, surveillance was being done in the exam centres through control rooms with CCTV cameras installed. The security around the UPMSP exam centres were also increased and zonal magistrates were appointed on duty to avoid malpractice in the UP board exam centres.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: List Of Websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check