UPMSP Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Board Opens Application For Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams

UP board invites application for Class 10, 12 UPMSP improvement exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the application window for Class 10, 12 improvement exams. Students unsatisfied with the UP Class 10th High School and Class 12th Intermediate results obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria can appear for an improvement exam to enhance their scores. Also, the UP improvement exams can be taken by students who were absent in the practicals or were placed in the withheld category.

The board has provided an application format for students. The applicants of the improvement exams have to fill the application form and submit it to the respective principals of their schools by August 27. No application fee will be charged for registering for the UP board improvement exams. The last date for the schools to submit the improvement exam forms to the board is August 29. The UP board is yet to announce the dates of the UPMSP Class 10, 12 improvement exams.

UPMSP has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on July 31. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board 10th result was 99.53 per cent, it was 97.88 per cent in the UP Inter Class 12th.

The marks obtained in the improvement exams, the UPMSP says, will be considered final.

The Uttar Pradesh Government had earlier provided the students with an opportunity to apply for grievances against the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. Students unsatisfied with the UPMSP Class 10th High School and Class 12th Intermediate results obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria were allowed to apply for grievances till August 16.