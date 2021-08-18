  • Home
UPMSP Extends Deadline For 2022 Board Exam Fee Submission, Classes 9-12 Admission

UP board exam 2022: For Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, the last date to submit exam fee is September 15. Previously, the last date was August 5.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last dates to complete different activities related to Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of 2022. It has also extended the application deadline for Classes 9 to 12 admissions. The board has decided to extend the deadline in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

For Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, the last date to submit exam fee is September 15. Previously, the last date was August 5.

The last date to take admission to Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 is September 15.

The exam fee for Class 10 regular students is Rs 500 and for private students, it is Rs 700. For Inter regular students, the fee is Rs 600 and for private students, the fee is Rs 800.

Recently, the UPMSP announced the academic calendar for 2021-22 session. Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted in February-March.

Theory exams will begin in the fourth week of March and Practicals will begin in the third week of February, the board said.

These dates can change, the board said, depending on the Covid situation.

Pre-board practical exams will take place from January 24 to 31 and theory exams will be conducted from February first week, along with home exams of Classes 9 and 11, the UPMSP said in its academic calendar.

