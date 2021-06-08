UPMSP Class 10, 12 assessment criteria likely soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in response to the ongoing Covid crisis. The Uttar Pradesh Government had sought suggestions from the school inspectors of the districts so that the assessment criterion for preparing the results of Class 10 and Class 12 students be formulated. The Government is expected to announce the final evaluation criteria for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 soon.

“On the formula for giving marks to students, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla and the final decision will be taken and marks will be given on the basis of the panel’s recommendations,” Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the Minister of Secondary Education portfolio said earlier.

This decision, Mr Sharma said, will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of Class 11 can be started, adding that those getting promoted from Class 12 without exams will also be able to seek admissions in colleges.

The UP Government held a virtual meeting on Monday, June 7, under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education with the school inspectors of each district wherein they discussed the methods to devise the evaluation criteria to mark the students of the cancelled Class 10th and 12th UP Board exams.

The UPMSP evaluation criteria for the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams is expected to be formulated on the basis of the internal marks. The board might also announce that those students unsatisfied with the results obtained through the UPMSP evaluation criteria will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the exams when Covid situation normalises.

Over 56 lakh candidates have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Classes 10 and 12 board exams this year. According to official data, as many as 29,94,312 Class 10 students and 26,10,316 Class 12 students will be promoted to the next classes without exams this year.