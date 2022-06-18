  • Home
  • Education
  • UPMSP Declares UP Board 10th Results 2022; 88.18 Per Cent Students Pass

UPMSP Declares UP Board 10th Results 2022; 88.18 Per Cent Students Pass

The UP Class 10 result 2022 is available on the UPMSP board official websites -- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To access the UP 10th result 2022, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 2:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UP Board Result 2022 (Declared) Live: UPMSP 10th Result Link Activated At Upresults.nic.in; 88.18% Pass
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Scores At Karresults.nic.in; 61.88% Students Pass
Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022: PUC 2 Supplementary Exam Date To Be Announced Later
UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live: HP Board 12th Result 2022 Declared, Available On Hpbose.org
UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Today; Websites To Check
UPMSP Declares UP Board 10th Results 2022; 88.18 Per Cent Students Pass
UP Class 10 result link active
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 results have been announced today, June 18. The overall pass percentage this year is 88.18 per cent. Prince Patel from Kanpur has bagged the top position by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.67 per cent. The UP Class 10 result 2022 is available on the UPMSP board official websites -- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To access the UP 10th result 2022, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. UPMSP Board 10th, 12th Results Live Updates

The UP board result 2022 for Class 10 has been declared for 25,20,634 students. The Uttar Pradesh board conducted the UP 10th Class exams in March-April across the state. The pass percentage among girls is 91.69 per cent.

UP Board 10th Results 2022: List Of Websites

  • upmsp.edu.in

  • upresults.nic.in

  • results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website -- upmsp.edu.in

  • Click on the designated result link

  • Enter roll number

  • Submit and download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference

Click here for more Education News
Up Board results date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board Result 2022 (Declared) Live: UPMSP 10th Result Link Activated At Upresults.nic.in; 88.18% Pass
Live | UP Board Result 2022 (Declared) Live: UPMSP 10th Result Link Activated At Upresults.nic.in; 88.18% Pass
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Scores At Karresults.nic.in; 61.88% Students Pass
Live | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Scores At Karresults.nic.in; 61.88% Students Pass
Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022: PUC 2 Supplementary Exam Date To Be Announced Later
Karnataka Class 12 Result 2022: PUC 2 Supplementary Exam Date To Be Announced Later
UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check
UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live: HP Board 12th Result 2022 Declared, Available On Hpbose.org
Live | HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live: HP Board 12th Result 2022 Declared, Available On Hpbose.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................