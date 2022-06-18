UPMSP Declares UP Board 10th Results 2022; 88.18 Per Cent Students Pass

UP Class 10 result link active

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 results have been announced today, June 18. The overall pass percentage this year is 88.18 per cent. Prince Patel from Kanpur has bagged the top position by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.67 per cent. The UP Class 10 result 2022 is available on the UPMSP board official websites -- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To access the UP 10th result 2022, the login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will be used. UPMSP Board 10th, 12th Results Live Updates

The UP board result 2022 for Class 10 has been declared for 25,20,634 students. The Uttar Pradesh board conducted the UP 10th Class exams in March-April across the state. The pass percentage among girls is 91.69 per cent.

UP Board 10th Results 2022: List Of Websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th Results 2022: How To Check