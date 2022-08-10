UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams: Uttar Pradesh Board HS, Inter Improvement, Compartment Exam Date Out

UP board 10th HS and 12th Inter compartment and improvement exam on August 27

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement exam date. The UP Board 10th, 12th compartment and improvement exam will be held on August 27. While the UP board Class 10th High School improvement or compartment exam will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, the UPMSP 12th intermediate compartment and improvement examination will be conducted between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Latest: 50+ Top Entrance Exams after 12th. Check Now

Students who have failed in any subject or wish to improve their marks secured in Classes 10 and 12 and had applied earlier can take the tests.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

As per the guidelines issued by the Shiksha Parishad, the UP board high school and inter exam takers are asked to reach the UP improvement and compartment exam centres 45 minutes prior to the exam time.

The board released the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 18. The overall pass percentage this year in UPMSP Class 10 was 88.18 per cent and Class 12 was 85.33 per cent.