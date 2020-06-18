UP Board Result 2020 on June 27

The UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 results will be announced on June 27. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will declare the UP Board result 2020 on its official website -- upmsp.edu.in. Although the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams concluded on March 6, the answer sheet evaluation and UP board 2020 results are delayed due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

Students can check the Class 10 and Class 12 Board results 2020 on the official website of the UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in. The UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results can be accessed by using the roll numbers of the students mentioned on the UP board’s admit cards.

UP Board Class 10 And UP Board Class 12 Results In 2019

In 2019, the UP Board had announced the Class 10 result and Class 12 result toward the end of April. The UP board Class 10th exam pass percentage last year was around 80.07 percent and the pass percentage of UP Board Class 12th exam was 70.06 percent.

More than 30 lakh students had appeared for the UP board 2020 Class 10 exams, according to official sources. And UP Board 2020 Class 12 exams were taken by more than 25 lakh students. Around 55 lakhs students will receive the UPMSP result 2020 on June 27.

UPMSP, earlier, had decided to promote the students of Classes 6-9 and Class 11 without exams. This decision of the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad was in line with the bid to fight the spread of the coronavirus.