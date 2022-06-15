UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs UPMSP To Announce Results Soon

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2022 at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 this week. UP Board official told Careers360 that the Class 10, 12 results 2022 is likely to be announced by Saturday, June 18. "The UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 declaration date will be notified soon. The students can expect their Class 10, 12 results by June 18," the UPMSP official said.

Latest: To get UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result Alerts and Direct Link via SMS/Email, Click HERE

Recommended: Check Top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Uttar Pradesh after 12th, Access Now!

Meanwhile, in a review meeting today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his disappointment over the delay in announcing the Class 10, 12 results. The chief minister instructed the officials and education minister present in the meeting to announce the Class 10, 12 results soon and to notify the result dates in advance.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Once declared, the UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available on the official websites of UPMSP-- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. The students can download the Class 10, 12 provisional scorecard using roll number and school code. The students can also check the 10th, 12th results via SMS; sending roll number to 56263.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the Class 12 exam. A total of 47.75 lakh (47,75,749) students appeared for the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022, out of 51.92 lakh (51,92,689) students registered. The Class 10, 12 exams 2022 were held from March 24 to April 13.

The UP Board 10th, 12th results will also be available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.