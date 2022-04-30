UPJEE(P) 2022 Registration Ends Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com UPJEE(P) will be held from June 6 to 10

UPJEE 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE(P) 2022 application process will be closed on Saturday, April 30. The UPJEE(P) was earlier scheduled tp ne closed on April 17, but the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) later extended the date to April 30. The candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE Polytechnic 2022 exam will be held from June 6 to 10. UPJEE 2022 will be conducted for the students who are willing to get admission to engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses. On the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test, the UPJEE 2022 merit list will be prepared. The allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions including at private and government colleges will be done through online counselling for the academic session 2022-23.

JEECUP 2022 UPJEE Application Steps

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in Register with names and contact details Fill the required details Pay the application fee online Submit.

UPJEE 2022 will be held in groups including A, E1, and E2, B to K and L. The application fee of UPJEE 2022 is Rs 350 for candidates belonging to General and OBC categories while for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates, it is Rs 250.