  • Home
  • Education
  • UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Jeecup.nic.in, Direct Link Here

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Jeecup.nic.in, Direct Link Here

JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has announced UP Polytechnic result 2020 at jeecup.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 3:32 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

JEECUP UPJEE Answer Key 2020 Released At Jeecup.nic.in, Know How To Raise Objections
JEECUP Admit Card 2020 Date: When, Where And How To Download UP Polytechnic Admit Card
JEECUP 2020 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held In September
JEECUP 2020: Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Exam Postponed Until Further Notice
JEECUP 2020: Another Chance To Apply For UPJEE From June 17 To June 21
JEECUP 2020: Exam On July 19 And 25, Admit Card Available From July 8
UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Jeecup.nic.in, Direct Link Here
UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2020 Declared At Jeecup.nic.in
Image credit: jeecup.nic.in

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced UPJEE Polytechnic result 2020 on the official website, jeecup.nic.in. The result has been declared for both online and offline exams and for all the groups -- A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8. Candidates can check their results using application number and date of birth.

Previously, the authorities had released the answer key of UPJEE 2020. Candidates were allowed to raise objections up to September 19.

JEECUP Result 2020: Direct Link

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: Group A

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: Group B to K

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: Group E1, E2 (Pharmacy)

How To Download UP Polytechnic Result 2020

Follow these steps to download UP Polytechnic result 2020:

  1. Go to the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

  2. Select group.

  3. Enter application number, date of birth and the security pin.

  4. Submit and view result.

UPJEE 2020 was held on September 12 and September 15, 2020. For groups A and E, the exam was conducted offline and for the other groups, UPJEE was held online.

The UP Polytechnic paper had 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 400 marks. The total duration of the exam was 180 minutes.

Information regarding the UP Polytechnic counselling process will soon be available on the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
UPJEE JEECUP result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam CEE Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
Assam CEE Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link Here
IIM Calcutta Ranks Second In Asia In Financial Times Masters In Management Rankings 2020
IIM Calcutta Ranks Second In Asia In Financial Times Masters In Management Rankings 2020
CLAT 2020: Supreme Court Allows Suspected COVID-19 Positive Aspirant To Take Exam In Isolation Room
CLAT 2020: Supreme Court Allows Suspected COVID-19 Positive Aspirant To Take Exam In Isolation Room
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 (Unofficial) Released, Check Here
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020 (Unofficial) Released, Check Here
SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2020: First Cut Off List Released At Samsodisha.gov.in; Direct Link Here
SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2020: First Cut Off List Released At Samsodisha.gov.in; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................