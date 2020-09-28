UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020 Announced At Jeecup.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Image credit: jeecup.nic.in UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2020 Declared At Jeecup.nic.in

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced UPJEE Polytechnic result 2020 on the official website, jeecup.nic.in. The result has been declared for both online and offline exams and for all the groups -- A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8. Candidates can check their results using application number and date of birth.

Previously, the authorities had released the answer key of UPJEE 2020. Candidates were allowed to raise objections up to September 19.

JEECUP Result 2020: Direct Link

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: Group A

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: Group B to K

UPJEE JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2020: Group E1, E2 (Pharmacy)

How To Download UP Polytechnic Result 2020

Follow these steps to download UP Polytechnic result 2020:

Go to the official website, jeecup.nic.in. Select group. Enter application number, date of birth and the security pin. Submit and view result.

UPJEE 2020 was held on September 12 and September 15, 2020. For groups A and E, the exam was conducted offline and for the other groups, UPJEE was held online.

The UP Polytechnic paper had 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 400 marks. The total duration of the exam was 180 minutes.

Information regarding the UP Polytechnic counselling process will soon be available on the official website, jeecup.nic.in.