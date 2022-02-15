UPJEE 2022 Application Process To Begin Today; Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com UPJEE will be held from June 6 to 12

UPJEE Application Process 2022: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will be commenced from Tuesday, February 15. Applicants seeking admission to polytechnic courses can register at jeecup.nic.in by April 17.

UPJEE will be held from June 6 to 12, 2022. The application correction window will be available between April 18 to April 22. The UPJEE 2022 admit card will be released on May 29.

UPJEE 2022: Complete Schedule

Registration starts - February 15

Registration ends - April 17

Application form correction - April 18 to 22

Issue of UPJEE admit card- May 29

UPJEE 2022 exam date - June 6 to 12

Answer key - June 13 to 15

UPJEE 2022 Result - June 17

UPJEE 2022 Counselling - June 20 to August 12.

UPJEE 2022 Application Process: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 'UPJEE 2022 application' link Complete the registration process by filling in the required details Login to JEECUP website and access the UPJEE 2022 application form Fill in the form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download it and take a print out for future references.

UPJEE 2022 will be conducted for admission to engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The UPJEE 2022 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test and the allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2022-23.

For details on UPJEE application process, please visit the website- jeecup.nic.in.