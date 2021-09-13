UPJEE 2021 Result Declared; Counselling Begins Tomorrow

UPJEE 2021 Result declared

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UPJEE) Polytechnic results are declared on the official website- jeecup.nic.in. According to the data shared by UP CM Secretary IAS Alok Kumar, 1,74,770 students have qualified against around 2.28 lakh seats. UPJEE Counselling 2021 for the shortlisted students will commence from tomorrow, September 14. Students who appeared for UPJEE 2021 can check their result on the official website or through the direct link given below.

UPJEE 2021 Result: Direct Link

UPJEE 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the official website of UPJEE- jeecup.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Result 2021 All Groups'

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Enter the UPJEE roll number, date of birth and security pin

Click on 'Submit'

UPJEE 2021 result will appear on the screen

Download and take a print of the result for future reference

Qualified students will be eligible to apply for the counselling process and will be offered admission on the basis of their choices and ranks through a seat allocation process.

The seat allotment process will be done in three rounds and the first round of seat allotment will be done on September 16. Students can fill in choices from September 14 to September 16. After the seat is allotted, a process of document verification will be conducted for the freeze candidates at the district help centers.

The second round of seat allotment will be conducted in September and the third round will be held on September 23.

IAS Alok Kumar shared the counselling dates on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Result of exams for admission in Polytechnics is getting declared today. Total 174770 students qualified against around 2.28 lakh seats. The exams were conducted between 31st Aug- 4th Sept, 2021. The admission process will start from tomorrow itself. Classes start from 1st Oct."