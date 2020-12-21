UP Institute Of Design Likely To Start Higher Degree Courses From 2022: Official

UP Institute Of Design likely to start higher degree courses

Lucknow, Dec 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research University is expected to start offering higher degree courses from 2022, while the bachelor degree courses will begin early next year, a senior official of the organisation said on Monday.

UP state minister for MSME and export promotion Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh said at a tool kit distribution ceremony organised by Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research (UPIDR) that it will be the first design university of the country. UPIDR University will be set up in Lucknow and has received approval of the AICTE to start session for bachelor degree courses.

"We expect that the university will be in place by January-February 2022. Meanwhile we are going to start bachelor degree courses from this February (2021)," UPIDR chairperson Kshipra Shukla told PTI. UPIDR at present provides diploma courses for developing crafts entrepreneurship. At the ceremony, Singh distributed kamdani, panja dari, chikankari and leather craft tool kits to artisans.