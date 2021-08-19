upGrad Partners With University of Arizona To Offer Masters In Data Science

upGrad, University of Arizona partners to offer Masters programme (representational)

EdTech company upGrad on Thursday said it has partnered with the University of Arizona to offer a Master’s degree in Data Science. The partnership will “enable learners in India to access the best of global education and drive the desired career transitions,” the company said.

The partnership is aimed at addressing the current surge in demand for data and tech-driven roles and help learners “drive meaningful career transitions”. Both parties will upskill learners to make them future ready, it said.

The course has been designed keeping in mind the affordability aspect. It will help Indian learners access “world-class content and career support at a significantly reduced price,” upGrad said.

The online course is flexible and comes with dedicated student support, capstone projects, along with proctored assessments and exams.

Commenting on the partnership, Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad said, “At upGrad, we have been driving the vision of transnational education and this partnership with the University of Arizona takes us closer to our goal. Even a few years back, the thought of accessing a global degree, while sitting within the confines of your home was a dream. But, times have changed and online education is experiencing a perception and credibility shift, and I'm confident that it will foster a talent ready future.”

“We are committed to preparing students for meaningful work at the intersections of people, data, and technology, and to helping our graduates find success in rewarding data science careers,” said Catherine Brooks, Director, iSchool, University of Arizona.