UPESEAT 2021 To Be Held From June 17; Details Here

UPES Engineering Entrance Test from June 17

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, will organise UPESEAT 2021 (Engineering Aptitude Test) from June 17 to 19. Students seeking admission to engineering programmes offered by the university can apply by June 12 at the official website-- upes.ac.in. Those who register will be provided with an option to select any examination date as per their convenience. To book the date of examination, the university will open the registration window from June 1 onwards.

The university will allot the test date and city as per the availability for the students who fail to choose the test date and city of their choice.

The student will get an option to take a demo test from June 4 onwards.

The login credentials to appear in the examination on the chosen date will be provided to students one day prior to the exam on the registered email ID and mobile number.

On the day of the examination, the test portal will remain functional from 10 am to 2 pm. Students can login at any time between this window and test time will start from thereon.

The university may conduct UPESEAT II for the absentees of UPESEAT I, before the declaration of results. The merit list would be drawn in common for both the examinations.

As per the schedule released by the university, the result of UPESEAT 2021 will be declared latest by June 24, 2021.

Eligibility

Candidates must have passed Class 10 or its equivalent examination with atleast 50 per cent marks. Candidates must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and 50 per cent in aggregate.

Selection Criteria

To get admission in one of the engineering programmes offered by the varsity, candidates should have either cleared UPESEAT or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The admission is also granted based on Board Merit and SAT scores.

Exam Pattern

The question paper will be divided into four sections: Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and English Language Comprehension. The students will have to attempt all four sections having 125 questions in total.

Scholarship For Girls

To encourage more female students to continue their higher education after Class 12, UPES provides them with a 25 per cent scholarship on tuition fee for the complete programme duration.