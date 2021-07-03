UPES PAT 2021: Exam From July 17; All You Need To Know

Image credit: Shutterstock UPES PAT 2021 exam will be held from July 17

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) will conduct the Pharmacy Aptitude Test—UPESPAT 2021 from June 17 to 19. The varsity will conduct the test in an online mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who wish to appear in the examination can register at the official website till July 14. The duration of UPES PAT 2021 will be two hours and the test window will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm. A candidate can login anytime between this window and take the examination.

The result of the entrance examination will be declared by July 24 on the official website of UPES.

The question paper will be divided into four sections: Biology or Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language Comprehension, and Current Affairs Awareness.

Biology or Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry will carry 50 questions each. English Language Comprehension and Current Affairs Awareness sections will carry 20 and 30 questions, respectively.

The Engineering Aptitude Test (UPES EAT) for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes will also be held between July 17 and July 19.

Students registering for UPESEAT can select any exam date at their convenience. The university will allot the test date and city as per the availability for those students who fail to choose the test date and city of their choice.

ULSAT (Legal Studies Aptitude Test) 2021 too will be held from July 17 to June 19. ULSAT is held for admission to integrated LLB and LLM courses. The university offers BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB and BTech LLB courses at the UG level and a one-year LLM course at the postgraduate level.