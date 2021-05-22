UPES PAT 2021 Exam To Be Held Online In June; Details Here

The last date to register for UPES PAT 2021 is June 12

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has announced the dates of its Pharmacy Aptitude Test—UPESPAT 2021. This year, the examination will be held from June 17 to 19. The test will be held and monitored online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last date to register for the exam is June 12. UPES has given candidates the flexibility of choosing their date for the examination from the three given dates. The registration for the same will begin from June 1 onwards.

UPDATE: B.Pharma applications Open at UPES | Click here to Apply NOW

For the convenience of the students, UPES has also given an option of a demo test from June 4 onwards. This will help students to experience the real exam portal.

The duration of UPES PAT 2021 will be two hours and the test window will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm. A candidate can login anytime between this window and take the examination.

The result of the entrance examination will be declared by June 24 on the official website of UPES.

How To Fill UPES PAT Application Form 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPES - upes.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration tab and enter your details such as email ID, name, etc.

Step 3: Once the login ID is generated, visit the website again and fill in the details in the application form

Step 4: Upload required documents as per the specified format

Step 5: Pay UPES PAT application fee via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 6: Submit the application form and download its copy for future reference.

Exam Pattern

The question paper will be divided into four sections: Biology or Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language Comprehension, and Current Affairs Awareness.

Biology or Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry will carry 50 questions each. English Language Comprehension and Current Affairs Awareness sections will carry 20 and 30 questions, respectively.