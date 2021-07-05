  • Home
UPES Legal Studies Aptitude Test (ULSAT) From July 17, Details Here

ULSAT 2021: UPES will conduct the aptitude test for students seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes between July 17 and July 19.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 5, 2021 10:49 pm IST

Live
HP Board 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: 99.7% Students Pass In HPBOSE Matric Result
ULSAT exams from July 17
New Delhi:

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has announced the UPES Legal Studies Aptitude Test (ULSAT) exam dates. UPES will conduct the aptitude test for students seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes between July 17 and July 19. The ULSAT will be held online. Students can apply for ULSAT by July 14 at the official website-- upes.ac.in.

Students registering for ULSAT will also be provided with an option to select any examination date as per their conveniences. The university will allot the test date and city as per the availability for those students who fail to choose the test date and city of their choice.

How To Fill ULSAT Application Form 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPES - upes.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration tab and enter your details such as email ID, name, etc.

Step 3: Once the login ID is generated, visit the website again and fill in the details in the application form

Step 4: Upload required documents as per the specified format

Step 5: Pay ULSAT application fee via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 6: Submit the application form and download its copy for future reference

ULSAT Exam Pattern

Sections

No. of Questions

Language Comprehension

30

Quantitative and Numerical Ability

30

Logical Reasoning

30

Legal General Knowledge

30

Legal Aptitude

30

Total No. of Questions

150

School of Law, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun
