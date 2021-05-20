ULSAT 2021 dates announced. Exam will held in an online mode

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) will conduct ULSAT (Legal Studies Aptitude Test) 2021 from June 17 to June 19 in an online mode. The last date to register for the ULSAT 2021 is June 12, 2021.

ULSAT is held for admission to integrated LLB and LLM courses. The university offers BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB and BTech LLB courses at the UG level and a one-year LLM course at the postgraduate level.

Candidates have been provided with an option to select their choice of date for the examination. The slot booking for the examination date will commence on June 1, 2021. Admit card will be issued to students immediately after successful completion of the test booking process.

The university will organise demo tests from June 4 onwards to help candidates understand the real exam portal and interface.

ULSAT 2021 result will be announced on June 24 on the official website.

Exam Pattern:

On the day of the examination, the test portal will remain functional from 10 am to 2 pm. Students can login at any time between this window and test time will start from thereon. ULSAT 2021 will be conducted for a duration of two hours.

The question paper will be divided into five sections: Language Comprehension, Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative & Numerical Ability, and Legal General Knowledge. The students will have to attempt all five sections carrying 30 questions each.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have scored a minimum of 50 per cent marks at Higher and Senior Secondary level (Class 10 and 12) and a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics individually at Senior Secondary level.