UPES BTech Online Entrance Exam Date Announced; Apply By July 14

UPESEAT exam dates announced

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) has announced the UPES Engineering Aptitude Test (UPESEAT) exam dates. The university will conduct the aptitude test for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes between July 17 and July 19. The UPESEAT will be held online. Students can apply for BTech programmes at UPES by July 14 at the official website-- upes.ac.in.

Students registering for UPESEAT will also be provided with an option to select any examination date as per their conveniences. The university will allot the test date and city as per the availability for those students who fail to choose the test date and city of their choice.

How To Fill UPESEAT Application Form 2021

Go to the official website of UPES - upes.ac.in. Click on the registration tab and enter your details such as email ID, name, etc. Once the login ID is generated, visit the website again and fill in the details in the application form Upload required documents as per the specified format Pay UPESEAT application fee via credit card, debit card or net banking Submit the application form and download its copy for future reference.

There also exists non-examination gateways for admission to BTech programmes at UPES.

Students qualifying Class 10 and Class 12th with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and minimum 50 per cent aggregate in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) can apply without appearing for UPESEAT. Also students meeting the JEE Main cut-off and SAT with minimum 50 percentiles can register for admission to BTech programmes at the university.