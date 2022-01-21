  • Home
  • Education
  • Updates On ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Result; Here’s What We Know

Updates On ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Result; Here’s What We Know

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result: Once declared, the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC students can check their results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 2:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Encourage Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated Against Covid: CISCE To School Heads
ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Release Date And Time Updates
CISCE Releases ICSE, CSE Reduced Syllabus, Question Paper; Direct Links Here
ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Postponed; Now To Be Held On December 12
CISCE To Allow ISC Class 12 Students To Use Calculators In Semester 1 Exams
ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exams Start Today; CISCE Guidelines For Students
Updates On ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Result; Here’s What We Know
CISCE is yet to announce an update on ISC, ICSE semester 1 result
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams is yet to announce an update on the semester 1 exam result. Once declared, the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC students can check their results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Also, schools can download and access their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password. However, the council will not announce pass or fail status for the term 1 examination. Updates On Board Exam Result LIVE

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
  2. Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link
  3. Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code
  4. Submit to view results
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference.
Click here for more Education News
CISCE Exam Result ICSE Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CEED, UCEED 2022 Exam on January 23; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details
CEED, UCEED 2022 Exam on January 23; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details
NEET 2022 Preparation: Download Last 5 Years’ Question Papers Here
NEET 2022 Preparation: Download Last 5 Years’ Question Papers Here
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Latest News On School Reopening, CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET
NBE Releases DNB (Post Diploma) Counselling Schedule; Round 1 Registration To Begin On Jan 31
NBE Releases DNB (Post Diploma) Counselling Schedule; Round 1 Registration To Begin On Jan 31
School Infrastructure Development Sees No Progress In Andhra Pradesh
School Infrastructure Development Sees No Progress In Andhra Pradesh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................