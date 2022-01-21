Updates On ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Result; Here’s What We Know
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result: Once declared, the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC students can check their results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams is yet to announce an update on the semester 1 exam result. Once declared, the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC students can check their results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Also, schools can download and access their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password. However, the council will not announce pass or fail status for the term 1 examination. Updates On Board Exam Result LIVE
ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE
While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”
“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.
ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org
- Click on ICSE/ ISC results 2022 link
- Select class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code
- Submit to view results
- Download, take a print out for further reference.