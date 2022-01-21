Updates On ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Result; Here’s What We Know

CISCE is yet to announce an update on ISC, ICSE semester 1 result

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which administers the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th annual exams is yet to announce an update on the semester 1 exam result. Once declared, the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC students can check their results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Also, schools can download and access their students’ results on the Careers portal of the council using principal’s ID and password. However, the council will not announce pass or fail status for the term 1 examination. Updates On Board Exam Result LIVE

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

While announcing the ICSE, ISC exam format, CISCE said: “The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.”

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added.

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Steps To Check